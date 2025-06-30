Cougars Sign Kole Anderosov to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
June 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are pleased to announce that goaltender Kole Anderosov ('10) has signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.
Anderosov was selected by the Cougars in the third round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. The Campbell River, BC native put together a stellar 2024-25 season, posting a 14-4-1 record, a 2.48 goals-against average, and a .925 save percentage. His standout play earned him the CSSHL U15 Top Goaltender award and a spot on the CSSHL First All-Star Team. The 6'3" netminder also shined at the prestigious John Reid Memorial Tournament, where he was named Top Goaltender and a First-Team All-Star.
"We're very happy to get Kole signed. He's a bigger-bodied goalie with a strong technical foundation," said Cougars Director of Player Personnel Bob Simmonds. "Simply put, he makes saves and gives his team a chance. When you look at our recent goaltending history - from Gauthier to Brennan to Young to Ravensbergen - Kole has the potential to be the next name in that chain. We're thrilled to welcome the Anderosov family to the Cougars."
The Prince George Cougars congratulate Kole and his family on this exciting achievement.
