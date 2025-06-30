Five 2024-25 Winterhawks and One Prospect Invited to NHL Development Camps

Five members of the 2024-25 Winterhawks roster, and one prospect, have earned invitations to NHL development camps, many of which are already underway.

Tyson Jugnauth, who recently signed with the Seattle Kraken, will take part in their camp as a 2022 fourth-round selection.

2005-born defenseman Carter Sotheran received an invite from the Vegas Golden Knights.

On Saturday, three Winterhawks players and one prospect were selected in the NHL Draft, pushing Portland's all-time total to 151 players selected.

First, Max Pšenička heard his name called in Los Angeles by the Utah Mammoth 46th overall. Then, forward Ryan Miller was selected in the fifth round (130th overall) by the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Alex Weiermair was selected in the sixth round (186th overall) by the Vegas Golden Knights. The Calgary Flames took listed Winterhawks prospect Mace'o Phillips in the third round (80th overall).

The full list of 2024-25 Winterhawks participating in NHL development camps follows below. Additional Winterhawks players or prospects may receive an invite to rosters that have yet to be announced.

Congratulations to each of these players and best of luck at camp!

2024-25 Winterhawks Invited to NHL Development Camps

Last Name First Name Hometown NHL Team Height Weight Position

Jugnauth Tyson Kelowna, BC Seattle Kraken ('22 Draft) 5'11 ¬Â³ 171 D

Miller Ryan Medicine Hat, AB Pittsburgh Penguins ('25 Draft) 5'11" 174 F

Phillips Mace'o Wayzata, MN Calgary Flames ('25 Draft) 6'6 ¬Â³ 233 D

Pšenička Max Praha, Czechia Utah Mammoth ('25 Draft) 6'4 ¬Â³ 178 D

Sotheran Carter Sanford, MB Vegas Golden Knights (Camp Invite) 6'4 ¬Â³ 199 D

Weiermair Alex Los Angeles, CA Vegas Golden Knights ('25 Draft) 6'1 ¬Â³ 202 F







