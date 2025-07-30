WCPHS Foundation Recognizes Bennett, Holland, Benning, and Vrooman

July 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to congratulate Darwin Bennett, Dennis Holland, Jim Benning, and Dean "Scooter" Vrooman for receiving recognition from the Western Canada Professional Hockey Scouts Foundation.

During a ceremony on Tuesday, July 29, in Okotoks, Alberta, Bennett, Holland, and Benning were inducted into the WCPHS Foundation's Wall of Honour as members of the Class of 2025.

Darwin Bennett has been with the Winterhawks since 2012 and currently serves as Head Saskatchewan Scout. In addition, his work includes time with the NHL's Quebec Nordiques, New York Rangers, and Florida Panthers. Bennett's talent, experience, and passion for scouting have been key components to the organization's continued success.

2010 Portland Winterhawks Hall of Famer Dennis Holland was recognized for his 22 seasons of scouting with the Dallas Stars. His time in the Rose City was electric and is the franchise's leader in goals (179), has the second most points (429), and ranks third in assists (250). During the 1988-89 season, he led the Western Hockey League in goals (82) and points (167) before turning pro.

Jim Benning, who was inducted into the Portland Winterhawks Hall of Fame in January, was also inducted for his resume of work within hockey. Benning played defense for Portland during the 1979-80 and 1980-81 seasons. His second year with the organization was highlighted by 28 goals and 111 assists in 72 games played. Following his retirement as a player, Benning spent time with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and Anaheim Ducks franchises.

The WCPHS recognized Dean "Scooter" Vrooman with the Bob Ridley Golden Microphone award. Scooter's voice is recognizable to Winterhawks fans from his time calling over 2,000 games, including the 1983 and 1998 Memorial Cup Championships. Erin Ginnell, the president of the WCPHS, presented Scooter with his award in April.

Ray Payne, who scouted for the Winterhawks from 2017 through 2023, was also inducted into the WCPHS Foundation's Wall of Honour.

For more information about the WCPHS, or any of the inductees, click here.

Congratulations, Darwin, Dennis, Jim, Ray, and Scooter, on this tremendous accomplishment and well-deserved recognition!







Western Hockey League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.