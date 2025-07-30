Blades Hire Jason Becker as Club's Player Development Coach and CSSHL Scout

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are pleased to announce the hiring of Jason Becker as the club's new player development coach and Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) scout. Becker joins the Blades after spending the last three seasons as a scout with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Born and raised in Saskatoon, Becker is a proud alumni of the Blades. The 51-year-old scout played five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL), including a year-and-a-half in the Bridge City. Following the conclusion of his WHL eligibility, Becker attended the University of Saskatchewan (UofS) and played five seasons for the Huskies. Becker continued his playing career professionally upon graduating, logging over 400 games combined in the ECHL, Germany and Great Britain.

After he hung up his skates as a player, Becker began a coaching career that now spans over 15 seasons. Notably, he served nearly five seasons as an assistant coach in the WHL with the Prince George Cougars and three seasons as an assistant coach with the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). He also served as head coach for Team Canada Pacific at the World U17 Hockey Challenge in 2013 and was an assistant coach at the 2019 Hockey Canada U17 Summer Development Camp.

Jason will continue to serve in his current role of manager of hockey operations and U15 prep head coach at the Pacific Coast Hockey Academy, a member of the CSSHL. Additionally, his years-long involvement with the Team BC Program of Excellence will continue; he will serve a second consecutive year as coach lead for the 2025 Team BC Entry at the WHL Cup. Previously, he served as assistant coach for Team BC at the 2019 Canada Winter Games, head coach of the 2022 Team BC WHL Cup entry, and lead evaluator for Team BC at the Canada Winter Games.

"We're very excited to welcome Jason aboard to lead our player development initiatives and join our scouting staff," said Blades Director of Scouting Dan Tencer, "His background in coaching and developing players between the ages of 14-20 is extensive and I know he'll do an outstanding job in helping us identify and develop young men for the Western Hockey League and beyond. In speaking with Jason throughout the process, I know how passionate he is about this opportunity and really look forward to working with him."

"I'm very excited to join the Saskatoon Blades in this role of player development coach," said Becker, "I look forward to working with the coaching staff and management staff and helping the young Blades prospects work to achieve their goal of playing in the WHL with the Blades. I would like to thank the Blades organization for this opportunity to once again be a Blade."

This hiring follows the departures of Player Development Coach Dustin Kohn (Spruce Grove Saints, assistant coach) and BC Regional Scout Brayden Toma (Kamloops Blazers, assistant coach) earlier in the off-season. The Blades congratulate both men on their new opportunities and wish them the best of luck as they advance their hockey careers.







