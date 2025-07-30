T-Birds Sign Marek Sklenicka
July 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds are excited to announce the signing of Goaltender Marek Sklenicka to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Sklenicka was drafted by the T-Birds in the first round, 22nd overall in this year's CHL Import Draft.
"Marek is a goalie we liked during our evaluation for the CHL Import draft," said Thunderbirds General Manager Bil La Forge. "He has a chance to be a very big part of what we believe is potentially very good team."
Sklenicka appeared in 15 games for the BK Mladá Boleslav U20, boasting an impressive .928 SAV % and a 2.18 Goals Against Average, with a 5-10-0 record. The Czech native also suited up for the Czechia U17 team this past season. Playing in two games where he had a .980 SAV %, 0.50 GAA, a shutout, going undefeated in the tournament with a 2-0 record.
Western Hockey League Stories from July 30, 2025
- Chiefs Hire Former WHLer Jordon Cooke as New Goaltending Coach - Spokane Chiefs
- WCPHS Foundation Recognizes Bennett, Holland, Benning, and Vrooman - Portland Winterhawks
- Blades Hire Jason Becker as Club's Player Development Coach and CSSHL Scout - Saskatoon Blades
- T-Birds Sign Marek Sklenicka - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Wormald Commits to Nebraska-Omaha for 2026-2027 Season - Lethbridge Hurricanes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.