T-Birds Sign Marek Sklenicka

July 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds are excited to announce the signing of Goaltender Marek Sklenicka to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Sklenicka was drafted by the T-Birds in the first round, 22nd overall in this year's CHL Import Draft.

"Marek is a goalie we liked during our evaluation for the CHL Import draft," said Thunderbirds General Manager Bil La Forge. "He has a chance to be a very big part of what we believe is potentially very good team."

Sklenicka appeared in 15 games for the BK Mladá Boleslav U20, boasting an impressive .928 SAV % and a 2.18 Goals Against Average, with a 5-10-0 record. The Czech native also suited up for the Czechia U17 team this past season. Playing in two games where he had a .980 SAV %, 0.50 GAA, a shutout, going undefeated in the tournament with a 2-0 record.







