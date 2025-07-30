Chiefs Hire Former WHLer Jordon Cooke as New Goaltending Coach

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have named Jordon Cooke as the team's Goaltending Coach ahead of the 2025-26 season, replacing Lucas Gore who has joined the Kamloops Blazers as a Goaltending Consultant and BC Scout.

"We are excited to welcome Jordon and his family to the Chiefs organization," Spokane Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "We were impressed with his philosophy on the goaltending position and his communication skills. Jordon came highly recommended from current goaltender coaches within the industry."

As a player, Cooke spent four seasons with the Kelowna Rockets from 2010-14, where he was named the CHL Goaltender of the Year following the 2013-14 season. That year, he posted a 2.28 GAA and .922 SV% with four shutouts and a 39-7-4 record in the regular season. Cooke added nine more wins in the Rockets' playoff run that season, putting together a .912 SV% over 14 games.

In total, Cooke suited up for 149 WHL games and tallied 92 wins. He finished his WHL career with a 2.54 GAA and a .915 SV% with nine shutouts.

Following his junior career, the Leduc, Alberta native played at the University of Saskatchewan through the 2017-18 season, with his best year being 2016-17 when he posted a 1.94 GAA in 25 games. The accolades kept rolling in during his college years, as Cooke was named the CIS Goaltender of the Year in 2015-16, the USports Goaltender of the Year in 2016-17, and the USports (West) Goaltender of the Year in 2017-18. He was named to the CIS/USports All-Canadian Teams in three of his four seasons at the University of Saskatchewan.

In 2016, Cooke was a Spengler Cup Champion with Canada and was also named a Leduc Citizen of Distinction.

Cooke went on to play professionally overseas for three seasons, starting with Gap of Ligue Magnus in 2018-19 and finishing with Gyergyói HK of Erste Liga in 2020-21.

Cooke brings five years of experience as a Goaltender Consultant to his first coaching role.







