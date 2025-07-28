Chiefs' Catton Among 18 WHL Players Invited to Canada's 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase

Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs captain and Seattle Kraken prospect Berkly Catton is among 18 Western Hockey League players representing Canada at the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase, scheduled for July 27 to August 2 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Hockey Canada announced the 44-player showcase roster - including four goaltenders, 12 defencemen, and 20 forwards - Sunday morning.

Players competing for Canada at the 2025 World Juniors Summer Showcase will be vying for an opportunity to represent their country at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, set for December 26 to January 5, in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn.

Canada's National Junior Team Summer Showcase

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Ht Wt Pos

Gardner Evan Saskatoon Blades Fort St. John, B.C. 6'0" 175 G

Ravensbergen Joshua Prince George Cougars North Vancouver, B.C. 6'4" 180 G

Brunicke Harrison Kamloops Blazers Calgary, Alta. 6'3" 196 D

Elick Charlie Tri-City Americans Calgary, Alta. 6'3" 202 D

Smith Tarin Everett Silvertips Porcupine Plain, Sask. 6'1" 188 D

Catton Berkly Spokane Chiefs Saskatoon, Sask. 5'10" 175 F

Cootes Braeden Seattle Thunderbirds Sherwood Park, Alta. 6'0" 183 F

Josephson Ollie Red Deer Rebels Victoria, B.C. 6'1" 190 F

Kindel Ben Calgary Hitmen Coquitlam, B.C. 5'11" 181 F

Lindstrom Cayden Medicine Hat Tigers Chetwynd, B.C. 6'3" 213 F

McKenna Gavin Medicine Hat Tigers Whitehorse, Yukon 5'11" 162 F

Parascak Terik Prince George Cougars Lethbridge, Alta. 6'0" 181 F

Reschny Cole Victoria Royals Macklin, Sask. 5'11" 183 F

Ritchie Ryder Medicine Hat Tigers Kelowna, B.C. 6'0" 177 F

Wetsch Carson Kelowna Rockets North Vancouver, B.C. 6'1" 200 F

Canada's National Junior Team Summer Showcase - Invited, Unable to Participate

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Ht Wt Pos

Bear Carter Everett Silvertips West St. Paul, Man. 6'0" 179 F

Iginla Tij Kelowna Rockets Lake Country, B.C. 6'0" 191 F

McQueen Roger Brandon Wheat Kings Saskatoon, Sask. 6'5" 197 F

The 44 players invited to Canada's World Junior Summer Showcase will participate in practices, scrimmages, and a trio of exhibition games against Finland, Sweden, and the United States this week.

Among the 18 WHL players in attendance is Berkly Catton, who returns from Canada's 2025 National Junior Team after being named WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player and guiding the Spokane Chiefs to an appearance in the 2025 WHL Championship Series.

Joining Catton as a returning player is Gavin McKenna, who finished the 2024-25 WHL season by being named WHL Player of the Year and guiding the Medicine Hat Tigers to a WHL Championship.

The WHL contingent representing Canada includes a strong group of 10 first-round NHL Draft selections, including Ravensbergen (San Jose Sharks, 1-30, 2025), Catton (Seattle Kraken, 1-8, 2024), Cootes (Vancouver Canucks, 1-15, 2025), Kindel (Pittsburgh Penguins, 1-11, 2025), Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets, 1-4, 2024), Parascak (Washington Capitals, 1-17, 2024), Reschny (Calgary Flames, 1-18, 2025), Bear (Detroit Red Wings, 1-13, 2025), Iginla (Utah Mammoth, 1-6, 2024), and McQueen (Anaheim Ducks, 1-10, 2025).

A total of 13 WHL Clubs will have players representing Canada at the 2025 World Juniors Summer Showcase, led by the Medicine Hat Tigers with three. The Prince George Cougars will have two players in attendance. Both the Everett Silvertips and Kelowna Rockets had two players each invited, though Bear and Iginla are unable to participate.

Nine WHL players in attendance have previously won gold with Canada at the IIHF U18 World Championship (Brunicke, Cootes, Iginla, Josephson, McKenna, McQueen, Reschny, Ritchie, Wetsch).

The player selection process was led by Alan Millar (Tottenham, Ont.), General Manager of the Program of Excellence, alongside Program of Excellence head Scout Byron Bonora (Brooks, Alta.) and Mark Hunter (Petrolia, Ont. / London Knights, OHL), U20 lead with the POE management group. Scott Salmond (Creston, B.C.), Hockey Canada's Senior Vice-President, High Performance and Hockey Operations, and Benoit Roy (Sudbury, Ont.), Director of Hockey Operations, also provided input.

"We're thrilled to bring together 36 of the top young players from across Canada for the Summer Showcase," Millar said. "This is an incredible opportunity for these players to compete at the highest level, build chemistry, and show what they can bring to the national team. With the 2026 World Juniors on the horizon, this is a crucial step in building a championship-calibre group."

The players will be split into two teams - Red and White - for practices and an intrasquad game on July 29, before facing Finland on July 30, Sweden on August 1, and the United States on August 2.







