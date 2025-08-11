Spokane Chiefs Give Back to Shriners Children's Spokane

August 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







The Spokane Chiefs are proud to continue supporting Shriners Children's Spokane with a $1,000 donation raised through a Spokane Chiefs Care Auction during the 2024-25 season.

The Chiefs were also proud to help facilitate the second annual Drop the Mitts Charity Hockey Game at the Spokane Arena, organized by former Shriners Children's patient, Ben Cordell. Ben underwent a spinal fusion operation at 16 years old, allowing him to return to the sport of hockey. Over the past two years, these efforts have raised over $25,000 to help current and future Shriners Children's Spokane patients.

Shriners Children's is committed to compassionate, high-quality care that improves children's lives in the greater Inland Northwest area and beyond.







