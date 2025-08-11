Cougars Sign Alexander Levshyn to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

August 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Both of the Prince George Cougars' 2025 WHL Import Draft selections are officially signed. The Cougars have inked 2006-born goaltender Alexander Levshyn to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement. Levshyn was the team's second-round pick in this year's 2025 WHL Import draft.

Hailing from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Levshyn spent the 2024-25 season with the Toronto Patriots of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL), where he posted impressive numbers: a 23-10-2 record, a 2.43 goals-against average, and a .935 save percentage.

"Signing with the Prince George Cougars for the upcoming season is very exciting," said Levshyn. "It's an incredible honour to be selected in the WHL, and especially meaningful to join a club with such a rich history and passionate fan base."

Levshyn has extensive international experience representing Ukraine, most recently backstopping the U20 National Team to a perfect 5-0-0 record at the U20 Division 1B World Championship, with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. Notably, he is the youngest goaltender in the history of Ukraine's National Team.

This past summer, Levshyn attended the Vancouver Canucks Development Camp.

"It was an incredible experience," said the 6'3" netminder. "I learned so much about the position and gained a clear understanding of what I'm working toward as a goalie." While there, he connected with Cougars alumnus and Canucks prospect Ty Young. "Ty was actually one of the first people to congratulate me after the WHL Import Draft," Levshyn added. "He's a great person and a fantastic goalie, and it was a pleasure to connect with him."

"Alexander is a big-bodied goalie who played Junior A last season in Ontario," said Cougars Director of Scouting, Bob Simmonds. "He's a strong competitor with a solid foundation to his game. Simply put, he makes saves. We're excited to see him at camp, and he's eager to learn from Josh Ravensbergen and see how a first-round NHL-drafted goalie works at his craft."

The Cougars congratulate Alexander and his family on this exciting milestone and welcome them to the organization and the City of Prince George.

With this signing, the team now has inked both of their 2025 Import Draft Picks.

"We are thrilled to have our two recent European draft prospects signed and committed to our organization," added Simmonds.

In other team news, the Cougars have placed goaltender Cooper Michaluk on WHL Waivers.







