Cougars Sign Dmitri Yakutsenak to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreemente

August 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are excited to announce the signing of forward Dmitri Yakutsenak to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement. Yakutsenak was selected 49th overall by the Cougars in the 2025 WHL Import Draft.

The 2007-born forward from Yaroslavl, Russia, spent the 2024-25 season with the Loko Yaroslavl program, where he tallied 17 points (9 goals, 8 assists) in 39 games played. Known for his combination of size and skill, the 6'1", 201-pound forward brings a strong presence to the ice at both ends of the rink.

"Dmitri is a strong-skating forward with excellent puck skills and sharp offensive instincts," said Director of Player Personnel Bob Simmonds. "He's confident with the puck on his stick and we expect him to be a great fit with our forward group, bringing an added offensive spark to the club."

The Cougars would like to officially welcome Dmitri and his family to the organization and to the city of Prince George.

Yakutsenak is expected to arrive in Prince George ahead of training camp, which opens at the end of August at CN Centre, as the Cougars prepare for the 2025-26 WHL season.







Western Hockey League Stories from August 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.