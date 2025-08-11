Cougars Sign Dmitri Yakutsenak to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreemente
August 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are excited to announce the signing of forward Dmitri Yakutsenak to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement. Yakutsenak was selected 49th overall by the Cougars in the 2025 WHL Import Draft.
The 2007-born forward from Yaroslavl, Russia, spent the 2024-25 season with the Loko Yaroslavl program, where he tallied 17 points (9 goals, 8 assists) in 39 games played. Known for his combination of size and skill, the 6'1", 201-pound forward brings a strong presence to the ice at both ends of the rink.
"Dmitri is a strong-skating forward with excellent puck skills and sharp offensive instincts," said Director of Player Personnel Bob Simmonds. "He's confident with the puck on his stick and we expect him to be a great fit with our forward group, bringing an added offensive spark to the club."
The Cougars would like to officially welcome Dmitri and his family to the organization and to the city of Prince George.
Yakutsenak is expected to arrive in Prince George ahead of training camp, which opens at the end of August at CN Centre, as the Cougars prepare for the 2025-26 WHL season.
Western Hockey League Stories from August 11, 2025
- Cougars Sign Dmitri Yakutsenak to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreemente - Prince George Cougars
- Spokane Chiefs Give Back to Shriners Children's Spokane - Spokane Chiefs
- Rockets Add Former NHL Forward and Alumnus Brandon McMillan as Assistant Coach - Kelowna Rockets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Prince George Cougars Stories
- Cougars Sign Dmitri Yakutsenak to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreemente
- Get to Know Cole Hajt: A Big Presence with Big Potential
- Josh Ravensbergen and Terik Parascak Invited to Canada's World Junior Summer Showcase
- Carson Carels Named to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Selection Camp
- Former Captain Hudson Thornton Joining University of Saskatchewan Huskies