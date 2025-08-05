Get to Know Cole Hajt: A Big Presence with Big Potential

August 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - When you first hear that Cole Hajt is from Los Angeles, California, you might not picture a 6-foot-6 centre with strong Canadian roots and a lifelong connection to the game of hockey. But that's exactly who he is-a unique blend of size, skill, and deep hockey lineage, now looking to make his mark in the WHL with the Prince George Cougars.

Originally born in Toronto, Hajt's family moved to California when he was young. Despite the sun-soaked setting, hockey never took a back seat. If anything, his development only intensified. "Hockey in California is great," Hajt said. "There's not a ton of high-level teams, so you're always traveling to find competition. Shortest trip was to Arizona-an hour flight. Farthest? Detroit-six hours. But you learn a lot. My team had a lot of WHL commits. It's not bad hockey at all."

Growing up in a hockey household certainly helped. His dad, Chris Hajt, is the assistant coach of the AHL's Ontario Reign, and his grandfather, Bill Hajt, played 14 seasons in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres. "My dad has been a huge part of my development," Cole said. "He watches every one of my games, cuts video, and gives me feedback. During the NHL playoffs, he'll pause the TV to show me things I should look for. He's taught me so much."

His grandfather offers wisdom from a different generation. "He's more hands-off, but he's done so much in the game. In Buffalo, everyone knows him. It's cool to hear the stories, and you realize how big hockey is in our family."

On the ice, Hajt describes himself as a smart, two-way centre who takes pride in playing in all three zones. He excels on face-offs, has strong puck protection instincts, and uses his size to his advantage. "Being 6'6" helps," he said with a smile. "I can reach for pucks, protect it well, and be physical when I need to. I've found it easier to win battles with my size."

Last season was a turning point. "I put in a ton of work before the year and it showed. I scored more, had more assists-it was a great season. Our team was good, too, which always helps."

Despite growing up in a sprawling metropolis, Hajt said he's drawn to smaller, close-knit hockey communities-like Prince George. "I love the vibe of a smaller city, honestly. Watching the Cougars last season, especially Game 6 and 7 of the playoffs, the atmosphere looked incredible. I remember thinking, 'That would be amazing to be a part of.'"

He's also a die-hard LA Kings fan and models his game after one of the franchise's all-time greats. "I try to play like Anze Kopitar-smart, responsible, good on draws. He's my favourite player. I also love watching Alex Barkov on Florida. Those two-way players are the types of players I really enjoy watching."

And yes-he's been to his fair share of Kings games, including Game 1 of the 2024 playoffs against Edmonton. "One day I hope LA can beat the Oilers in a playoff series," he said, only half-joking.







