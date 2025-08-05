Wenatchee Wild Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

August 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild defenseman Eastyn Mannix

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman) Wenatchee Wild defenseman Eastyn Mannix(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild hockey club is encouraging fans to make their plans now for the upcoming 2025-26 season, as the picture for the team's upcoming season continues to come into focus. The club announced its promotional schedule Tuesday morning, as well as its on-sale date for single-game tickets.

The key dates on the 2025-26 promotional slate begin with the team's home opener on Saturday, September 27 against the Everett Silvertips, proudly presented by Town Toyota. The Wild have partnered with the East Wenatchee auto dealership to offer one lucky fan the chance to step onto the ice at Town Toyota Center at the team's first regular-season home game and shoot for a $50,000 grand prize. Fans will also receive ticket vouchers to the game by test driving a vehicle at Town Toyota through September 26.

"Town Toyota is proud to kick off another exciting season with the Wenatchee Wild," said Town Toyota marketing director Destiny Estrada. "The $50,000 Shot is a fun way to bring the community together, and we're excited to be part of the energy at the home opener and beyond."

Ag Supply returns to sponsor its traditional two home games this season, with the annual "More Cowbell" giveaway on Friday, October 3 against the Victoria Royals, as well as the traditional FANtastic FANale for the final regular-season home game Friday, March 20 against Everett.

Friday, November 7 and Saturday, November 8 feature the team's first jersey auction weekend of the season, as Wenatchee welcomes the Portland Winterhawks and Prince George Cougars for Proud to Be an American Night and Military Appreciation Night, respectively. The Wild are also proud to partner once again with the NCW Community Toy Drive Presented by Les Schwab, set to enter its ninth year of serving children in the Wenatchee Valley for the holiday season - a pair of home games on Black Friday against Prince George and Saturday, November 29 against the Regina Pats will help kick off the club's involvement with this year's toy drive.

Home games Friday, December 12 against the Tri-City Americans and Sunday, December 14 against Everett wrap up the home portion of the schedule before the holidays - Dick's Heating & Air Conditioning is back to partner with the Wild on their Ugly Sweater Night against the Americans, while Peoples Bank will partner with the Wild on this year's Teddy Bear Toss to highlight Wenatchee's pre-holiday home finale that Sunday afternoon.

A perennial favorite returns on Wednesday, December 31 as the Seattle Thunderbirds drop by to celebrate New Year's Eve with the Wild - fans will get their holiday hockey fix heading into 2026 starting at a special time of 5 p.m. This year is the fifth consecutive season, and ninth overall, that the "Wolves' Den" will host a Wild hockey game on New Year's Eve.

The annual Guns & Hoses promotion and jersey auction highlight the January home slate on Saturday, January 24 as Tri-City swings by - the annual Guns & Hoses game between area police and firefighters will precede the Wild game that night, with one ticket admitting fans to both games. February features a trio of growing favorites on the promotional calendar, starting with the Diaper Toss on Friday, February 6 against the Victoria Royals and Star Wars Night Presented by Deer Haven Apartments the following night against Spokane.

The final jersey auction weekend starts the sprint to the finish for Wenatchee, as the Kelowna Rockets stop in for Hockey Fights Cancer on Saturday, February 28, followed the next day by Pucks & Paws against the Silvertips. '80s Night returns for Wenatchee's matchup against the Penticton Vees on Saturday, March 7 thanks to the support of Weinstein Beverage. Ag Supply's FANtastic FANale on March 20 finishes the home schedule, as the Wild will also honor their 20-year-old players departing junior hockey after 2025-26.

As always, the team's final promotional schedule is subject to change - fans should visit the Wenatchee Wild website for the full promotional schedule for the 2025-26 season. The team is also excited to announce that single-game tickets will go on sale on Monday, August 25 ahead of the start of the team's annual preseason training camp. On-ice activities begin for the Wild on Thursday, August 28, culminating with the team's Rookie Game against the Tri-City Americans on Sunday, August 31. That game begins at 2 p.m., and is free and open to the public. Group tickets for all 34 home games are on sale now - groups of 10 or more can call or stop into the Wild office to take advantage of deep discounts and other perks ahead of the start of public single-game sales later this month.

Season tickets remain on sale for the 2025-26 season, along with single-game tickets for Wenatchee's previously-announced home opener September 27 against the Everett Silvertips. To purchase tickets, or for more information, call 509-888-7825 or stop into the team's office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.