Josh Ravensbergen and Terik Parascak Invited to Canada's World Junior Summer Showcase

July 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are excited to announce that both goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen ('06) and forward Terik Parascak ('06) have been invited to Team Canada's National Summer Showcase, which is currently taking place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and runs until August 2.

For Ravensbergen, this marks the second consecutive summer he has been invited to the Summer Showcase. The fan-favourite goaltender from North Vancouver is fresh off the NHL Draft, where he was selected 30th overall by the San Jose Sharks. He is the highest-drafted goaltender in Prince George Cougars history. Ravensbergen finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 33-14-3-1 record, along with a 3.13 goals-against average.

For Parascak, this marks his first appearance at the National Summer Showcase. Parascak was a 2024 first-round selection of the Washington Capitals. He had a tremendous sophomore season with the Cougars, recording 82 points (28-54-82) in 59 games. The Lethbridge, AB product also had a terrific 2025 playoff run, collecting 10 points in 7 games.

The players will be split into two teams-Red and White-for practices and an intrasquad game on July 29, before facing Finland (July 30), Sweden (August 1), and the United States (August 2).

All games at the World Junior Summer Showcase will be livestreamed at USAHockeyTV.com (subscription required).







