Cougars, Spirit of the North Announce Spirit of Healthy Kids Winners

July 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Spirit of Healthy Kids program and the Prince George Cougars are proud to announce this year's grand prize winner: Springwood Elementary School in Prince George, BC, which will receive a $5,000 grant to kickstart an exciting new garden and greenhouse project.

In addition to the grand prize, five secondary prizes of $1,000 grants have been awarded to schools across Northern BC:

Suwilaawks Community School (Terrace)

École La Grande-Ourse (Smithers)

Westwood Elementary (Prince George)

Voyageur Elementary (Quesnel)

Kildala Elementary (Kitimat)

This year's program saw 3,533 students register-an incredible turnout that highlights the passion, creativity, and commitment of schools throughout the region in promoting healthy living.

The Spirit of Healthy Kids program is a dynamic partnership between the Prince George Cougars, Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation, and Northern Health. Its mission is to inspire and empower children to live healthy, active lives through fun, school-led wellness initiatives and community mentorship opportunities.

Thank you to all the students, educators, and schools who made this year's program a success!







