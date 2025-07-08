Wenatchee Wild, Confluence Health Present Hockey Fights Cancer Check, Funds to EASE Cancer Foundation

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that they have partnered with Confluence Health to raise nearly $17,000 for the EASE Cancer Foundation of Cashmere thanks to this past season's Hockey Fights Cancer promotion. The Wild and Confluence Health met on the ice at Town Toyota Center this past Wednesday to present a check for $16,841.26 to help the EASE Cancer Foundation in their mission to assist those with cancer & their families across the region.

The EASE Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for cancer survivors and their caregivers in North Central Washington through expert-led programs, workshops, and retreats to provide the tools, support, and community needed to navigate the challenges of cancer with strength and hope. This past season's Hockey Fights Cancer game was played March 1 against the Tri-City Americans, and saw an increase of more than 10 percent from the previous year's Hockey Fights Cancer attendance.

"We started our partnership with EASE Cancer Foundation for our Hockey Fights Cancer night during the 2021-2022 season. Over the four seasons with EASE Cancer Foundation as our beneficiary, our Wild Nation has helped raised $58,902.05 through jersey auctions, Chuck A Puck, 50/50, and ticket sales," said Wenatchee Wild Director of Sales & Marketing Gretchen Littler. "We have been happy to work with EASE Cancer Foundation as our beneficiary these past four seasons to help spread awareness of this phenomenal foundation helping survivors and caregivers through education!"

The event has long been supported by Confluence Health as a part of not only an effort to reach out to the community but to help support the ongoing fight against cancer alongside partners in the region like the EASE Cancer Foundation. Confluence Health staff and providers volunteer at the event each year, and it is always popular for employee families to attend and offer their support beyond the walls of the hospital and clinics.

"The Wild organization knows this event is only possible because of Confluence Health!" said Littler. "We greatly appreciate the support from Confluence Health for this event and being a premium Wild partner!"

The Wild are excited to continue their Hockey Fights Cancer event in the upcoming 2025-26 season. The date and opponent for this season's Hockey Fights Cancer game, and the remainder of Wenatchee's promotional schedule for the upcoming season, will be announced at a later date.







