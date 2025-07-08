Spokane Chiefs Give Back
July 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Together with Inland Imaging, the Spokane Chiefs are proud to support Every Woman Can PNW through the annual Chiefs Fight Cancer game. Every Woman Can PNW is at the heart of the women's cancer fight. They provide comfort bags, connect those in treatment with meals and housecleaning, and provide connection for one another at pivotal times in the treatment and healing process.
The Chiefs were victorious over the rival Tri-City Americans on February 15 in front of over 9,000 fans, and thanks to Inland Imaging were able to raise $8,000 to donate to Every Woman Can PNW through the special Chiefs Fight Cancer jersey auction.
