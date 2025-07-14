Spokane Chiefs Give Back
July 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Fred Meyer and the Chiefs partner to battle hunger every season with the Fred Meyer Goals promotion. Five dollars per Spokane Chiefs goal scored is donated, on behalf of Fred Meyer, to Second Harvest Inland Northwest.
Second Harvest is our local regional food bank but also creates and supports community programs to support the fight against hunger. Utilizing a network of over 8,000 annual volunteers and 250 partner food banks and meal sites, Second Harvest distributes 80,000 meals per day, including 11,000 weekend meals for kids.
Summer should be carefree. But for many kids, it's the hungriest time of year. When school lets out, many families lose a dependable source of meals-and that gap can hit hard.
But it doesn't have to be this way. Your support helps ensure kids stay nourished, energized, and free to enjoy summer like every child should.
You are the reason hope shows up - on wheels, in backpacks, and through pantry doors.
Learn more at 2-harvest.org.
