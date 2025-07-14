PWHL's McKercher Takes Reigns as Wheaties New Equipment Manager

July 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







Brandon Wheat Kings are proud to announce the signing of Jake McKercher as the new Equipment Manager of the team. This transaction comes after long time equipment manager Scott Hlady accepted a position with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League for this upcoming hockey season.

McKercher has experience in the junior scene having been a part of the OHL's Ottawa 67's and Guelph Storm. McKercher has recently spent the last two hockey seasons with PWHL's Ottawa Charge as the respected head equipment manager.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2025

PWHL's McKercher Takes Reigns as Wheaties New Equipment Manager - Brandon Wheat Kings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.