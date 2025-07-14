Mazden Leslie Set to Join the Rockets for 2025-26 Season

July 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets are pleased to announce that defenceman Mazden Leslie will suit up for the club in the 2025-26 WHL season. Leslie, who was acquired from the Vancouver Giants in May, has informed the organization that he will report to Kelowna for the upcoming season after deciding to decommit from his NCAA path with Bowling Green State University.

The 6'1", 202-pound right-shot defenseman from Lloydminster, Alberta, brings four seasons of WHL experience and a proven offensive pedigree to a Kelowna lineup preparing to host the 2026 Memorial Cup.

"Mazden is a player we identified early as someone who could make a significant impact during our host year," said Rockets President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "He has proven himself as a top-end defender in our league, and we're excited to welcome him to Kelowna as a leader on and off the ice."

The Giants originally selected Leslie in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, and he has since developed into one of the league's premier offensive defensemen. He served as Vancouver's captain last season and posted a career-best 72 points (21G, 51A) in 66 games. Across 280 career WHL games, Leslie has amassed 190 points (57G, 133A).

He also brings valuable playoff experience, having appeared in 21 postseason games and recorded 8 points (2G, 6A).

"Mazden is a defenceman who does a little bit of everything," said Rockets Assistant General Manager Curtis Hamilton. "His compete level is never in question, and we believe his skillset and leadership will be crucial to our success this season."

This comes a week after Leslie's return from the Vegas Golden Knights Development Camp.

Leslie's arrival in Kelowna strengthens a veteran core looking to compete for a championship in front of a hometown crowd at the 2026 Memorial Cup.

The Kelowna Rockets welcome Mazden and the Leslie family to the organization.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.