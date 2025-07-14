Mike Johnston Named to Canada's Program of Excellence Management Group

Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to recognize President and General Manager Mike Johnston being named to Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence Management Group for the 2025-26 season.

Johnston will be responsible for the U17 group, which features the U17 World Challenge in Truro, Nova Scotia, from October 31 to November 8.

The tournament will include two Canadian teams along with four international opponents.

A native of Dartmouth, NS, Johnston has an extensive history with Hockey Canada. He won a gold medal at the 1994, 1995 and 1996 World Juniors. He's also coached or served as general manager of Team Canada at the IIHF Mens' World Championship eight times, as well as other international events like the Olympics, Spengler Cup, and the U18 and U17 World Championships.

The rosters for the U17 World Challenge will be released at a later date. However, the development camp will run from Saturday, July 19, to Wednesday, July 23, in Oakville, Ontario, to help determine who will make the two teams.

Last year, Winterhawks 2008-born defenseman Griffin Darby was invited to attend the event. Former Portland standout and current Carolina Hurricanes forward, Seth Jarvis, represented his country at the 2018 U17 World Challenge.

in addition to their respective CHL club responsibilities, three other CHL general managers were named alongside Johnston, including Yanick Lemay (Drummondville, QMJHL), Dave Brown (Erie, OHL) and Mark Hunter (London/OHL) to the Program of Excellence.







