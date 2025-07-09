Hawks in the Community- June 2025

Throughout the season, Winterhawks.com will feature monthly recaps of the organization's efforts to connect with and support the greater Portland community, as well as a look ahead at what's to come. As the 2024-25 season has come to a close, we're proud to be a year-round staple of the Rose City and can't wait to see you all at an upcoming event!

Juneteenth Parade and Festival-

On June 21, the Portland Winterhawks joined the 53rd Annual Juneteenth Oregon Parade and Festival. The Rosebuds Dance Team and staff walked through Downtown Portland alongside fellow community members, proudly representing the organization and its commitment to inclusion and learning.

The all-day event was filled with music, connection, and education, and we were honored to host a booth and share our message that Hockey Is for Everyone. Thank you to Juneteenth Oregon for welcoming us to such a meaningful celebration.

Hillsboro Hops Barley's Birthday-

We visited our friends at the Hillsboro Hops to celebrate Barley's Birthday with the surrounding community and fellow mascots. Tommy had the opportunity to take part in on-field activities, connect with fans, and proudly represent the Portland sports scene. It was a fun and spirited day full of local pride, and we're grateful to the Hillsboro Hops for hosting us!

What's Next?

June was packed with exciting opportunities for the Winterhawks to connect with our community. We were proud to march in the Juneteenth Celebration Parade, return to Hillsboro to celebrate Barley's Birthday, and recognize Pride Month alongside fans, friends, and partners.

Looking ahead to July, we're excited to participate in the annual Portland Pride Waterfront Festival and Parade, as well as support our friends at the Colon Cancer Coalition's 5K Run for a Cure. These events reflect our continued commitment to honoring diversity, building meaningful relationships, and showing up for the communities that support us year-round.

