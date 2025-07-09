Wenatchee Wild Alumnus Sam Morton Re-Signs with NHL's Calgary Flames

CALGARY, Alberta - After making his National Hockey League debut in April, Wenatchee Wild alumnus Sam Morton will look to catch fire again in 2025-26, after re-signing with the NHL's Calgary Flames for this season. The Flames announced Morton's signing Wednesday morning to a one-year, two-way contract. Morton was a restricted free agent after signing a one-year deal for 2024-25.

The Lafayette, Colorado native made his NHL debut April 17 and scored his first NHL goal, playing 12 minutes and 25 seconds for the Calgary Flames in a 5-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings. Morton's goal was the Flames' second goal and the team's game-winner, on his first shot on goal with 13:55 remaining in the third period. Morton was officially recalled by the Flames ahead of Calgary's 2024-25 season finale, after excelling with the American Hockey League's Calgary Wranglers, posting 20 goals and 25 assists in 70 AHL appearances. He made an outstanding first impression at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, picking up seven points over a 13-game tryout stint with the Wranglers. His NHL debut in April made him the fourth player from Wenatchee's Junior "A" era, and its third in the last four years, to advance to the sport's top level.

Morton played two-and-a-half seasons for Wenatchee, notching 110 points with the Wild. He helped the team win both the BCHL's Ron Boileau Memorial Trophy as the league's regular-season champions in 2017 and the Fred Page Cup as playoff champions in 2018. Last season, he also reunited with Wranglers goaltender Devin Cooley, after the two played together in Wenatchee during the 2016-17 season. Morton closed a memorable NCAA Division I career last spring with an inclusion among the 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as college hockey's top player, and a nod as the Central Collegiate Hockey Association's Player of the Year with a conference-best 34 points in 37 games for Minnesota State. He played in 144 career NCAA games for the Mavericks and Union College, totaling 47 goals and 42 assists.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Sam Morton on signing to continue his career in the National Hockey League, and wish him continued success ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.







