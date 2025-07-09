Oil Kings Trade Woodward to Royals for Draft Picks

July 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have traded Roan Woodward to the Victoria Royals in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round WHL Prospects Draft Pick and a 2026 sixth-round WHL Prospects Draft Pick.

Woodward, a 2005-born forward joined the Oil Kings in October of 2023 and played 127 games with the club over the last two seasons. He scored 38 goals and added 53 assists for 91 points. In the playoffs, Woodward tallied two points in seven games.

"The Edmonton Oil Kings organization would like to thank Roan for all his contributions both on the ice and in the community," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "We wish him all the best in Victoria."

The two draft picks Edmonton receives in the deal are both originally the Oil Kings and were first traded to Victoria in a draft day trade at the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

-

