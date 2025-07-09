Fiddler Invited to World Junior Summer Showcase for Team U.S.A

July 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







USA Hockey announced today that 42 players have been invited to the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase, including Oil Kings Defenceman Blake Fiddler.

The summer showcase will also feature teams from Canada, Finland, and Sweden and serves as an evaluation for the 2026 World Junior Hockey Championships.

Fiddler, an 18-year-old out of Frisco, TX, U.S.A, was also named to the Team U.S.A Selection Camp roster back in December ahead of the 2024 World Juniors, but did not make the team as one of the youngest players at the camp.

Most recently drafted 36th overall at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft by the Seattle Kraken, Fiddler most recently represented the United States at the World Under-18 Hockey Championships, winning bronze. He also wore the stars and stripes at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last August, Captaining the team.

In 64 regular season games, Fiddler scored 10 times, including two game winning goals, and added 23 assists for 33 points to lead all Oil Kings defenders. He also had one assist in seven playoff games.

The 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase runs from July 25 to August 2 in Minneapolis, MN, U.S.A.

