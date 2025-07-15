Ta'amu Named to Team U.S.A Selection Camp Roster for Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Oil Kings Defenceman Noa Ta'amu is looking to represetn Team U.S.A at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August.

The 17-year-old blue liner is one of 21 WHL players who are looking to earn a spot at the tournament. The rosters was announced after the National 17 Boys Festival hosted by USA Hockey as part of the evaluation process for the Under-18 Select Roster. Ta'amu posted three points in six games at the tournament for the Pacific District.

As a rookie in the WHL this past season, the San Diego, California product played 43 games on the Oil Kings blue line. Ta'amu tallied six points, including his first career WHL goal in Seattle on November 1. Ta'amu also played in five playoff games for the Oil Kings.

The 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup is set to take place from August 11 to 16 in Czechia and Slovakia.

