Americans hire Ben Assad as Assistant Coach

July 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory today announced the team has hired Ben Assad as an assistant coach, completing the coaching staff for the 2025-26 season.

"Ben brings enthusiasm, work ethic and a passion for the game," said Tory. "His leadership as a player was evident which eventually led him into coaching."

Assad joins the Americans from the Canmore Eagles of the Alberta Junior Hockey League where he was an assistant coach for the past two seasons.

"We had interviewed six candidates for this position, and the one thing that stood out was Ben's passion for the game and energy he would bring to the staff," said Americans head coach Jody Hull. "We felt Ben's leadership skills and work ethic would be a big asset for our organization. I am excited to get working with T.J. and Ben."

The Calgary, Alberta native played 203 games in the AJHL from 2012-2017 recording 125 points (59-66-125). He was the captain of the Calgary Canucks during his final season in 2016-17.

"I'm incredible excited to be joining the Tri-City Americans. I'd like to thank Jon Sortland, Bob Tory, Jody Hull, T.J. Millar and the entire organization for this opportunity," said Assad. "Coaching in the WHL has been a major goal of mine and I'm looking forward to helping the players both on and off the ice. I also want to express my gratitude towards the Canmore Eagles for the opportunity to grow there over the past two seasons. It was a special place to be a part of and I'm proud of the relationships and memories made there."

Assad then played at the University of Windsor for five years, serving as the team's captain for the final three seasons. He then spent one full season in the Southern Professional Hockey League before transitioning into coaching.







