Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Import Draft Selection Tobias TVrznik to Scholarship & Development Agreement

July 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Goaltender Tobias Tvrznik with HC Sparta Praha U20

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Jarda Jagr) Goaltender Tobias Tvrznik with HC Sparta Praha U20(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Jarda Jagr)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that 2007-born goaltender Tobias Tvrznik has signed a Scholarship & Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Litomerice, Czechia, Tvrznik's signing follows his selection by the club in the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft earlier this month. He was Wenatchee's first selection, at 10 th overall, and is the first player from this year's Import Draft class signed to play for the Wild this year.

"Tobias is a very athletic goaltender from Czechia who reads situations well," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "He uses his size and anticipates well, and displays a good amount of poise and rebound control. We are excited to have him in the organization and look forward to him developing with our coaching staff."

Tobias comes to Wenatchee from the HC Sparta Praha junior club, the top team in the Czech junior ranks, where he earned 17 of his team's 19 wins last season and earned three more victories for his club in the postseason. He made his professional debut last year in Czechia's second-tier league, stepping in for a game for his hometown HC Stadion Litomerice squad.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Tobias Tvrznik on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and proudly welcome him to the Wild family.

