Future Cougars Making Noise: Entire 2025 Draft Class Invited to U16 Camps

July 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are proud to announce that all seven of their 2025 WHL Prospects Draft selections have been invited to participate in U16 Program of Excellence Camps across Western Canada.

The Boys Under-16 Program of Excellence camps are a key step in the evaluation process for the 2025 WHL Cup in October and other future international competitions. Many participants go on to represent Team Canada at the U17, U18, and U20 levels.

Cohen Baker (1st Round, 17th overall), Kole Anderosov (3rd Round, 63rd overall), Kadric Mujcin (5th Round, 113th overall), and Kooper Kozmeniuk (8th Round, 178th overall) have all earned invites to BC Hockey's U16 Program of Excellence.

Baker and Anderosov both signed WHL Scholarship and Development Agreements with the Cougars earlier this summer.

Anderson Reschny (2nd Round, 40th overall) was named to Team Saskatchewan's Top 40 Camp roster. Reschny has also signed his WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Nixon Bettenson (7th Round, 152nd overall) will represent Team Alberta, while Brent Buors (7th Round, 155th overall) has been selected to attend Team Manitoba's U16 camp.

The Cougars congratulate the entire 2025 draft class on their accomplishments and wish them continued success in their summer development programs.







