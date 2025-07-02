Cougars Select Dmitri Yakutsenak and Alexander Levshyn in 2025 CHL Import Draft
July 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars made two selections this morning in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.
With the 49th overall pick in the first round, the Cougars selected 2007-born forward Dmitri Yakutsenak from Yaroslavl, Russia. Yakutsenak spent the 2024-25 season with Loko Yaroslavl, tallying 11 points in 39 games.
In the second round, the Cougars selected Alexander Levshyn, a 2006-born goaltender from Ukraine. Levshyn played the 2024-25 season with the Toronto Patriots of the OJHL, posting a 23-10-2 record with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage. The 6'3" netminder is committed to Clarkson University (NCAA) and represented Team Ukraine at the U20 Division I B World Championship, where he went 5-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Levshyn is currently attending the Vancouver Canucks Development Camp.
