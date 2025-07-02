Warriors Add Trefny, Eriksen at CHL Import Draft
July 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have added two Import players to their roster through the annual CHL Import Draft. With the Warriors' first selection, they chose Czech forward Jan Trefny (5'10", 168lbs) 65th overall.
In 29 games with HC Litvinov Chemopetrol Jr. B, Trefny recorded 20 goals and 15 assists for 35 points. With Czechia's U17 team this year, Trefny added three goals and two assists for five points through 11 games.
"Adding Trefny will give us more depth, skill, and speed up front as we continue to build our prospect pool," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger.
With their second selection, the Warriors' chose Norwegian forward Mikkel Eriksen (5'11", 187lbs) 126th overall. Last week, Eriksen was drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers.
Eriksen played last season with the Färjestad BK J20 team in Sweden. In 40 games, Eriksen tallied 22 goals and 21 assists for 43 points. Eriksen played both with Norway's U18 and U20 team last season. With the U18 team, Eriksen was credited with five goals and four assists for nine points through eight games.
"Adding Mikkel adds more speed and skill to our lineup. With Mikkel's skating ability, he will make us a faster team," said Ripplinger.
Trefny and Eriksen join Dominik Pavlik, the Moose Jaw Warriors' 2024 CHL Import Draft first-round selection as the three import-players on the Warriors' roster.
