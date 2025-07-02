T-Birds Make 2 Selections in CHL Import Draft

July 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The 2025 CHL Import Draft was held today, where member teams for all 3 CHL leagues select players outside of North America.

The Thunderbirds made 2 picks this morning. Starting off with the 22nd overall pick, the T-Birds selected Goaltender Marek Sklenicka from the Mlada Bolseslav. The Czechia goaltender appeared in 15 games with BK Mlada Bolseslav, boasting a 2.18 GAA, .928 SAV % and a 5-10 record.

With their second pick, 83rd overall the T-Birds selected Center Theo Stockselius. Hailing from Norrtälje, Sweden. Stockselius was also selected last week in the NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames in the second round, 54th overall. Theo spent the majority of the 2024-25 season with Djurgårdens IF J20, suiting up for 40 games, and recording 22 goals and 29 assists for 51 points. Stockselius also represented Sweden in the U18 World Juniors tournament, playing in 7 games and tallying 5 points (1 goal, 4 assists).







