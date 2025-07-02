Blades Add Tye Scherger as Assistant Coach
July 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Saskatoon Blades News Release
Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are pleased to announce the hiring of Tye Scherger as the club's new assistant coach. Scherger joins head coach Dan DaSilva and fellow assistant coach Andrew Sarauer behind the bench for the upcoming 2025-26 season.
"We're excited to add a young, driven coach to our staff," said DaSilva, "Tye's someone who brings fresh energy, a strong work ethic, and a modern approach to player development. His passion for the game and commitment to continuous growth will be a great asset to our team culture."
A Macklin, SK native, Scherger played junior hockey with the Alberta Junior Hockey League's (AJHL) Olds Grizzley and the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's (SJHL) Melfort Mustangs. The 24-year-old was named an assistant coach with the Mustangs ahead of the 2023-24 season, bringing plenty of championship experience after back-to-back SJHL championships in 2024 and 2025. Scherger and the Mustangs finished runner-ups at the Centennial Cup both years.
"I'd like to thank Trevor Blevins and the Melfort Mustangs organization for giving me the opportunity to start my coaching career with them," said Scherger, "Unforgettable seasons winning back-to- back championships! I would also like to thank Colin, Hilty, and Dan for trusting the process and bringing me on to be apart of the Blades organization! I'm super thrilled to get things rolling. I'm a passionate guy for the game that brings lots of energy!"
