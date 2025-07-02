Six Hurricanes Attending NHL Development Camps

July 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced that six players from the 2024-2025 season, including Noah Chadwick, Brayden Yager, Caden Price, Carsen Adair, Jackson Unger and Miguel Marques are attending National Hockey League Development Camps.

Chadwick, 20, is attending the Toronto Maple Leafs development camp. The Saskatoon, SK, product was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the sixth-round (185th overall) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He appeared in 66 regular season games during the 2024-2025 season amassing 53 points (13g-40a) along with 43 penalty minutes and a plus-11 rating leading the 'Canes in defenceman scoring for the season straight season. Chadwick added 14 points (7g-7a) along with four penalty minutes in 16 playoff games helping the 'Canes to the Eastern Conference Championship Series. He was named an Eastern Conference First Team All-Star last season. In his WHL career, Chadwick has collected 132 points (32g-100a) along with 87 penalty minutes in 212 regular season games with the Hurricanes.

Yager, 20, is attending the Winnipeg Jets development camp. The Saskatoon, SK, product was originally drafted in the first-round (14th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft before being acquired Jets via trade. Yager was acquired by the Hurricanes during the 2024-2025 regular season and racked up 52 points (14g-38a) along with 18 penalty minutes in 33 regular season games before adding 14 points (8g-6a) in 16 playoff games. In his career, the 6 '0, 170-pound forward totaled 332 points (129g-203a) in 265 regular season games with the Hurricanes and Moose Jaw Warriors. Yager was a two-time World Junior player for Canda serving as captain in 2025.

Price, 19, will attend the Seattle Kraken development camp after being drafted in the third-round (83rd overall) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by Seattle. The Saskatoon, SK, product totaled 43 points (9g-34a) along with 62 penalty minutes in 2024- 2025 split between the Hurricanes and Kelowna Rockets. The left-shot rearguard added 11 points (3g-8a) with 40 penalty minutes in 30 regular season games with Lethbridge before adding eight points (2g-5a) in 16 playoff games. Price was a member of the 2025 Canadian World Junior Team.

Adair, 18, is attending his first NHL development camp with the Vancouver Canucks. The Clavet, SK, product was undrafted in the 2025 NHL Draft. He collected nine points (2g-7a) with 12 penalty minutes in 66 regular season games with the Hurricanes in his rookie season. He added three points (2g-1a) with four penalty minutes in 16 playoff games.

Adair was originally drafted by the 'Canes in the third-round (55th overall) in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

Unger, 20, is attending the Washington Capitals development camp. The Calgary, AB, product was acquired by the Hurricanes from the Moose Jaw Warriors during the 2024-2025 season. He posted a 22-7-2-1 record in 33 games with Lethbridge in the regular season posting a 2.42 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He added an 8-5-3-0 record with a 3.38 GAA and a .893 SV% in the WHL Playoffs helping the Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference Championship Series.

Marques, 19, is at the Nashville Predators development camp for the second time. The Prince George, BC, product was drafted by Nashville in the third-round (87th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft. The former first-round pick by the Hurricanes in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft recorded 38 points (14g-24a) with 30 penalty minutes in an injury-plagued 2024-2025 regular season. Marques led the 'Canes in post-season scoring collecting 17 points (4g-13a) and 28 penalty minutes.

Additionally, Hurricanes 2024 CHL Import Draft pick Vojtech Cihar is attending the Los Angeles Kings development camp.

The Chomutov, Czechia, product was selected by the Kings in the second-round (59th overall) in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. He totaled nine points (4g-5a) along with eight penalty minutes in 43 regular season games with the HC Energie Karlovy Vary team while adding three points (1g-2a) at the World Under-18 Championship and two points (1g-1a) in seven games with Czechia at the 2025 World Junior Championship.

Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are now on sale. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.