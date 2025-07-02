Rockets 2025 CHL Import Draft Recap

July 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets are pleased to announce the selection of three players in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, including Czech brothers Tomas and Frantisek Poletin, and forward Daniel Pekar.

1st Overall - Tomas Poletin (F)

With the first overall pick, the Rockets selected Tomas Poletin, an 18-year-old forward from Praha, Czechia. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound forward spent the 2024-25 season with the Pelicans U20 program in Finland, registering 13 goals and 7 assists for 20 points in 25 games, while also appearing in 15 games in Liiga, Finland's top professional league.

Internationally, Poletin captained Czechia's U18 team at the World U18 Championship and helped secure a silver medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He was selected by the New York Islanders in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

7th Overall - Daniel Pekar (F)

With the seventh overall pick, the Rockets selected Daniel Pekar, a 19-year-old winger from Czechia. The 5-foot-11, 176-pound forward played the 2024-25 season with Bílí Tygøi Liberec U20, recording 23 goals and 26 assists for 49 points in 45 games, and added five points in eight playoff games. Pekar also appeared at the professional level with Bílí Tygøi Liberec and represented Czechia at the U19 level.

Pekar adds speed, offensive creativity, and experience to the Rockets' forward group for the upcoming season.

132nd Overall - Frantisek Poletin (G)

With the 132nd overall selection, the Rockets selected Frantisek Poletin, a 16-year-old goaltender from Praha, Czechia, and the younger brother of Tomas. The 6-foot-2, 183-pound netminder played the 2024-25 season with the Pelicans U18 program in Finland, posting a 2.59 goals-against average and .924 save percentage over 20 games, while also appearing at the U20 level.

Internationally, Frantisek has represented Czechia at both the U17 and U18 levels, showcasing strong technical ability and consistency in high-level competition.

The Rockets organization looks forward to supporting the continued development of these players as they transition to the Western Hockey League.







