Royals Select Three Players in 2025 CHL Import Draft

July 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have selected three players in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

With the 55th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 CHL Import Draft, Victoria selected defenseman Mykola Kosarev. Hailing from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Kosarev appeared in 50 games for the Stavanger Oilers, 22 of them being at the Men's professional level. Overall, in 2024-25, he scored 40 points (13 goals, 27 assists). Kosarev, representing Ukraine at the 2025 IIHF U20 World Championship Division I B tournament, helped his nation gain promotion to 2026 IIHF U20 World Championship Division I A as he was tied for the leading scorer with three goals and five assists for eight points in five games played. Kosarev, standing at 6'0, 192 lbs, also finished as the top-scoring defenseman at the 2025 U18 World Championship Division 1 Group A tournament with six points (two goals, four assists) in five games. Kosarev is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

With the 71st overall pick in the second round, Victoria selected forward Stepan Hoch. Hailing from České Budějovice, Czechia, Hoch was drafted to the Utah Mammoth in the 3rd Round of the 2025 NHL Draft after being ranked 24th in International Skaters by NHL Central Scouting. This season, Hoch scored 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 30 games for HC Motor České Budějovice U20 as well as played in 23 games at the Men's professional level. In international competition, Hoch, who stands at 6'4, 192 lbs., scored seven goals in 20 games for Czechia, spending time with the U18 and U20 teams.

With the 116th overall pick in the second round, Victoria selected forward Frantisek Netusil. Hailing from Prague, Czechia, Netusil spent the majority of last season playing for the Minnesota Wilderness in the NAHL, where he scored 29 goals and 23 assists for 52 points in 53 games played. For his efforts, Netusil was named to the NAHL's Midwest All-Star Team, named Midwest Rookie of the Year, and was on the NAHL's All-Rookie Team. Netusil was ranked 195th in North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting for the 2025 NHL Draft.







