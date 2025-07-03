Royals Sign Odin Vauhkonen to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

July 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







The 6'1, 190 lbs. defenseman hailing from Newport Beach, California, is coming to Victoria after three years at Shattuck St. Mary's in Minnesota. Drafted by the Royals with the 25th overall selection in the second round of the 2023 US Priority Draft, Vauhkonen put up 43 points (seven goals, 36 assists) in 51 games played with Shattuck St. Mary's 16U AAA this season.

"Odin is a good young player that will add to our D core." said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. "We are excited Odin chose our program to further his hockey development and welcome him and his family to Victoria".

Vauhkonen is committed to playing for Harvard University in NCAA Division 1.

