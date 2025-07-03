Giants Sign 2024 Import Pick Tomik to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants are thrilled to announce the signing of 2007-born Slovakian forward Tobias Tomík (Ilava, SVK) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Tomík was selected by the Giants with the 29th overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft. He won't turn 18 until Dec. 18, making him a top prospect for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

"We're very excited to add Tobias to the Vancouver Giants lineup. He's a creative, offensive minded player," Giants General Manager Hnat Domenichelli said. "We're confident we're going to have three quality imports in our lineup who will all play important roles on the team this year."

Tomík played in the Slovakian professional league this past season for HK Dukla Trencin, which is the same team that former Giants captain Sam Honzek played for in 2021-22. The left-shot forward scored six goals and added a pair of assists for eight points in 40 games. He also recorded 11 points in seven games in the U20 Slovakian league last year, on four goals and seven assists.

Tomík has represented Slovakia multiple times on the international stage, most recently at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship, where he produced five points in seven games (2G-3A). The 6-foot-1, 190 lb. forward also played for his country at the 2024 and 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2024 U18s.

The Vancouver Giants extend a warm welcome to Tobias and the Tomík family.

