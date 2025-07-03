Worthington Signs Two-Year Contract with AHL's Manitoba Moose

The Manitoba Moose announced today that they have signed former Oil Kings goaltender Alex Worthington to a two-year AHL contract.

The 20-year-old out of Waldheim, Sask. played parts of three seasons with the Edmonton Oil Kings after originally being a fifth-round draft pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

Worthington had initially singed an Amateur Tryout with the Moose at the conclusion of the WHL season.

Worthington rejoined the Oil Kings for the 2024/2025 season after a year playing in the ACAC with Briercrest College. This season, Worthington played 42 games, earning a 22-18-0-2 record with a 2.99 goals-against-average and a .902 save percentage with one shutout. His shutout came as a 26-save performance at the Teddy Bear Toss Game on November 24 against the Red Deer Rebels.

Worthington also started two playoff games for the Oil Kings, stopping 51 of 58 shots he saw.

In his WHL Career, Worthington won 23 games and had a .895 save percentage and a 3.25 goals-against-average.







