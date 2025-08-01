Giants Hire Alumnus Wacey Rabbit as Assistant Coach

August 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wacey Rabbit with the Vancouver Giants in 2007

Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today the hiring of Wacey Rabbit (Kainai First Nation, Alta.) as an assistant coach ahead of the 2025-26 Western Hockey League season.

Rabbit most recently served as an assistant coach with the WHL's Saskatoon Blades for the past three seasons (2022-25). During that time, the club recorded two 100-point regular seasons and went to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals in 2023 and 2024.

Rabbit also played a key role as a player for the Giants in 2007 when they won the Memorial Cup.

"We are excited to add Wacey to our coaching staff," Giants General Manager Hnat Domenichelli said. "His experience both as a player and a coach in the WHL will help our players immensely. I look forward to having Wacey with us in Vancouver."

Prior to his three years on the bench in Saskatoon, Rabbit was an assistant coach with the BCHL's Alberni Valley Bulldogs in 2021-22, a year where they finished in first place in the Coastal Conference.

"The Vancouver Giants have a strong history of developing players and I'm grateful for the opportunity to return as a coach," Rabbit said. "With Hnat and Parker leading the charge, I felt it was a perfect fit. We are excited to get the season started and help the players and team achieve success both on and off the ice!"

A draft pick of the Boston Bruins, Rabbit suited up in 259 regular season WHL games with the Blades from 2002-06 and served as captain in 2005-06. The following season he was traded to the Giants and recorded 36 points in 30 games, before adding 11 goals and 20 points in Vancouver's 2007 playoff run. He also recorded two goals and three points in five games at the Memorial Cup.

Rabbit went on to play 14 years professionally all over the world, including in the American Hockey League, East Coast Hockey League and in Czechia, Italy, Japan, Norway and more. He retired from playing following the 2020-21 season.

The Giants organization extends a warm welcome back to Wacey.

