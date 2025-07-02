Five Rockets Prospects Named to USA National Development Camps
July 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets are proud to announce that five prospects from the organization have been invited to attend USA Hockey's 2025 Boys National Player Development Camps this summer in Amherst, New York.
These highly regarded camps serve as a cornerstone of USA Hockey's elite player development model and function as evaluation platforms for future international competitions, including the 2025 Four Nations Tournament and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
Boys National 16 Player Development Camp (2009 birth year)
June 25 - July 1 | Amherst, N.Y.
The National 16 Camp identifies and trains the top 2009-born players in the United States and acts as a key evaluation event for the U.S. Under-17 Select Team, which will compete at the Four Nations Tournament in August.
Kelowna Rockets participants:
Colton Lien - Drafted 1st round, 11th overall in 2024 WHL U.S. Prospect Draft
Drew Larioza - Drafted 2nd round, 33rd overall in 2024 WHL U.S. Prospect Draft
Boys National 17 Festival (2008 birth year)
July 7 - July 13 | Amherst, N.Y.
The National 17 Festival features the top 2008-born players in a district-based format and is instrumental in selecting players for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp, where the U.S. Under-18 Select Team will be finalized.
Kelowna Rockets participants:
Brayden Russell - Listed by Kelowna
Kalder Varga - Drafted 1st round, 7th overall in 2023 WHL U.S. Prospect Draft
Boys National 15 Player Development Camp (2010 birth year)
July 16 - July 21 | Amherst, N.Y.
Focused on long-term athlete development, this camp introduces the top 2010-born American players to USA Hockey's high-performance training model.
Kelowna Rockets participants:
Drew McDevitt - Drafted 1st round, 9th overall in 2025 WHL U.S. Prospect Draft
The Kelowna Rockets congratulate all five players on their selection to these prestigious events and commend them for their continued dedication to excellence and growth.
