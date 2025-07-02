Giants Select Czech Shutdown Defender Skok in CHL Import Draft

July 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants selected 2006-born defenceman Jan Skok (Pisek, Czechia) with the 61st overall pick in the 2025 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft on Wednesday morning.

Skok, who will turn 19 in October, brings experience and grit to the backend.

The left-shot blueliner suited up in 28 games last season in the Czech professional men's league for HC Plzeň, while also producing nine points in nine games for Plzeň's U20 club (2G-7A). During the 2023-24 season, the 6-foot, 198 lb. defenceman recorded eight points (1G-7A) and 150 penalty minutes in 39 games at the U20 level, while also playing eight games in the men's league.

"Jan is a national team player that should compete for a spot on the World Junior team with Czechia," Giants General Manager Hnat Domenichelli said. "We expect him to come in and play big minutes for us. He's a steady, reliable, veteran defenceman that should help right away."

Internationally, Skok has represented Czechia at the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, the 2023 IIHF U18 World Ice Hockey Championship and the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he helped his country win a Silver Medal.

Skok has been teammates with current Giants forward Adam Titlbach at multiple international events, including the Silver Medal winning team at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. They also played together for HC Plzeň U20 during the 2022-23 season.

The Giants passed on their second and third picks in the import draft. What the Scouts Say Elite Prospects

"A defensively-minded defenceman with consistent physicality along the boards." - EP 'Elevator Pitch'

"Skok's defensive qualities have allowed him to climb the ranks quickly and float at the men's level, but they only become more apparent when he plays against his peers. He actively scans threats, keeps track of his assignments, maintains a steady presence at the net front, and - more often than not - makes the correct defensive reads. While not having a towering frame, he's also got a physical edge to his game and plays the body whenever possible." - Elite Prospects 2025 Draft Guide FC Hockey

"Skok is a left-shot defenseman whose best attribute is his skating ability. He's fluid in his stride, has pace to his crossovers and displays quick edges. He can pivot from offense to defense and back to offense quickly because of his nimble edgework. Skok uses this skating, alongside his stick, to help force forwards to the outside when defending." - Aaron Vickers for FC Hockey

