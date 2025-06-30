Giants Swap Import Picks with Everett; Acquire Additional 2nd Rounder

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants have acquired a second-round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft from the Everett Silvertips in a trade that also sees the two clubs swap first-round picks in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

The full trade sees the Giants acquire the 61st overall pick in the upcoming CHL Import Draft along with a second-round pick in the WHL Prospects Draft in 2028, in exchange for the 31st overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

As part of a new policy announced in May, CHL clubs are now permitted to carry up to three import players on their rosters, starting in the 2025-26 season. In accordance with this rule change, the CHL Import Draft will expand to three rounds.

The 2025 CHL Import Draft takes place on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, and includes participation from all 61 teams in the Canadian Hockey League. You can follow along live on Wednesday.

