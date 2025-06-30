Wenatchee Wild Forward Luka Shcherbyna Announces NCAA Division I Commitment to Colgate University

HAMILTON, N.Y. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that forward Luka Shcherbyna has committed to continue his hockey career at Colgate University, an NCAA Division I university and member of ECAC Hockey. Shcherbyna is slated to join the Raiders program in 2026-27, following the upcoming WHL season.

"Colgate was the perfect fit for me with their elite hockey program that will help me turn pro, and high-end academics to back it up," said Shcherbyna. "It's a place where I'll be able to grow as a player and a person."

Shcherbyna has played two seasons with the Wild and grew his game significantly during the 2024-25 campaign, posting 22 goals and 27 assists over 60 appearances in his second full WHL season. He has 73 points, including 33 goals, over 120 games with the Wild after opening his career with a pair of appearances for the Spokane Chiefs.

He joins a Colgate University program with a prominent history in the NCAA ranks, first stepping onto the ice in 1915. The Raiders have participated in six NCAA tournaments and sent 20 alumni on to the National Hockey League, headlined by Anaheim Ducks Stanley Cup winner Andy McDonald. This past season, the Raiders picked up 18 wins, their fourth straight season at or above a .500 record, finished with a 13-7-2 mark in ECAC Hockey play, and were led in scoring by Wenatchee Junior A alumnus Brett Chorske.

The Vancouver, British Columbia product becomes the fourth player with the organization to announce an NCAA Division I commitment since Canadian Hockey League players were granted NCAA eligibility in November.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Luka Shcherbyna on his commitment to the NCAA Division I hockey program at Colgate University, and look forward to his contributions to the club in the 2025-26 season.

