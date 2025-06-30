Five Americans Heading To NHL Development Camps

June 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans are proud to announce that five players from their roster are heading to NHL Development camps in the coming weeks. Jackson Smith and Charlie Elick (Columbus), Terrell Goldsmith (Utah), Gavin Garland (Los Angeles) and Cash Koch (Philadelphia) will be attending camps.

Smith, from Calgary, Alberta, became the 16th player in Americans franchise history to be drafted in the first round of the NHL Draft on Friday when the Blue Jackets selected him 14th overall.

They drafted him after a sensational season in which he led all WHL draft-eligible defensemen with 54 points (11-43-54) in 68 games. Four of his goals were game winners, including three overtime winners.

Elick, from Calgary, was acquired by the Americans from the Brandon Wheat Kings at the WHL trade deadline in January. In 66 games between the Americans and Wheat Kings Elick posted 13 points (2-11-13) while bringing an intimidating physical presence to the Americans blue line.

Elick was drafted 36th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2024 NHL Draft, and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on March 25.

Goldsmith, from Fort St. James, British Columbia, skated in 56 games for the Americans in 2024-25, recording 16 points (4-12-16) and finishing second on the team in penalty minutes with 99.

Acquired from the Prince Albert Raiders last offseason, Goldsmith brought leadership and imposing size to the blue line. He signed an entry-level contract with the Utah Mammoth on October 17.

Garland, from Calgary, had a strong rookie season with the Americans with 42 points (21-21-42), taking co-ownership of the Americans Rookie of the Year award. He was one of just seven WHL rookies to score 20 or more goals this past season.

Koch, from Calgary, is entering his third season with the Americans after being drafted 24th overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. He set a career high with 11 goals last season and led the Americans in penalty minutes with 107.

Americans alum Tomas Suchanek is also attending Anaheim Ducks development camp after missing the entire 2024-25 season due to injury.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.