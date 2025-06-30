Henri Jokiharju Signs Three-Year Extension with the Boston Bruins
June 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland Winterhawks alumni defenseman Henri Jokiharju signed a three-year contract extension with the Boston Bruins on Monday.
Jokiharju, 25, played 60 games during his 2024-25 season, which included time in both Buffalo and Boston. His new contract will go through the 2027-28 season and carries an annual average value of $3 million.
The 6-foot, 200-pound defenseman ranked second among Bruins skaters in average ice time, logging 21:22 per game through 18 appearances with Boston after being acquired from the Sabres.
Portland selected him 25th overall at the 2016 CHL Import Draft. He then played 134 games in the Rose City, scoring 119 points (21G, 98A), and also was recognized as a second team Western Conference All-Star after the 2018 WHL Playoffs.
Jokiharu is a former 1st round pick, 29th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, and has represented his country multiple times at the international level. A native of Oulu, Finland, he was the seventh player in history to win a gold medal at the Under-18 (2016), Under-20 (2019), and World Championships (2019).
