Hawks in the Community - July 2025

August 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Throughout the season, Winterhawks.com will feature monthly recaps of the organization's efforts to connect with and support the greater Portland community, as well as a look ahead at what's to come. As the 2025-26 season is right around the corner, we're proud to be a year-round staple of the Rose City and can't wait to see you all at an upcoming event!

Colon Cancer Coalition 5k Run/Walk-

We partnered with our friends at the Colon Cancer Coalition and participated in our fourth annual Colon Cancer 5K Run. The Hawks staff had the opportunity to table, listen to inspiring stories from survivors, and proudly represent the local sports community. It was an impactful day of awareness and connection, and we are grateful to the Colon Cancer Coalition for hosting us and allowing us to be part of this important cause.

2025 Portland Pride Waterfront Festival and Parade

The Hawks closed out July by joining the annual Portland Pride Waterfront Festival and Parade! This year, we partnered with the You Can Play Project to help raise awareness about inclusion both on and off the ice. The event gave the Winterhawks a wonderful opportunity to connect with and show ongoing support for all members of the Portland community. We proudly took part in the parade and cheered alongside many surrounding communities. We're grateful for the chance to be involved and can't wait to join again next year!

What's Next?

July was full of exciting opportunities for the Winterhawks to connect with our community. We were proud to participate in the annual Portland Pride Festival and Parade, as well as support the Colon Cancer Coalition!

Looking ahead to August, we're excited to participate in the Oregon Chinese Coalition's Chinese Festival, Boys & Girls Club Lemonade Day, Beaverton First Responders Celebration, and host our annual Winterhawks Golf Tournament. These events reflect our continued commitment to honoring diversity, building meaningful relationships, and showing up for the communities that support us year-round.

We can't wait to see you out there, Portland!







Western Hockey League Stories from August 4, 2025

Hawks in the Community - July 2025 - Portland Winterhawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.