Cougars Acquire Brock Souch from Regina Pats
June 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Prince George Cougars General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb announced today the acquisition of forward Brock Souch (06) from the Regina Pats in exchange for a fifth round selection in 2029.
Souch, 19, spent the 2024-25 season with both the Brooks Bandits and the Okotoks Oilers of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). The 6'0 180 pound forward scored 12 goals and compiled 19 assists over 45 games. Souch's junior career has been all in the BCHL and over his career, he collected 44 points (15-29-44) in 62 games along with 55 penalty minutes. He also has a NCAA scholarship to St. Cloud University.
"Brock is a crafty player player that can play wing or centre," said Cougars' Director of Scouting Leland Mack. "He has some grit in his game and is also a tremendous teammate."
Souch played under Leland Mack with the NAX program where they captured a U16 CSSHL championship back in 2022. Souch has also won at the International level, winning a gold medal with Team Canada White at the World Junior A Challenge in 2023.
The Cougars would like to welcome Brock and his family to the Cougars organization and to the city of Prince George.
