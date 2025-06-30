Oil Kings Sign Dylan Dean to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

June 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have signed 2008-born forward Dylan Dean to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Out of Maple Grove, Minnesota, Dean spent the last two seasons in the Long Island Gulls organization, playing 35 games with the 16U AAA team in 2024/2025. The 6'1", 181lbs forward scored 15 goals and added 32 assists for 47 points.

"Dylan brings a fast and physical presence to the game along with the ability to make plays," said Oil Kings Director of Scouting Michael Chan. "His energy and willingness to play in all areas of the rink makes him a player that others want to play with. We look forward to his continued development in our program."

Dean also got into one game with the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers this season.

In 2023/2024 with the Long Island Gulls 15U AAA club, he had 74 points in 60 games, including 36 goals.

Dean was originally the 23rd overall selection in the 2023 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft and joins Noa Ta'amu from that draft class to sign with the Oil Kings. Dean also marks the third U.S. born player to sign with the club this year, joining Poul Anderson and Andrew O'Neill.







