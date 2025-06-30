Oil Kings Swap Draft Picks with Penticton Vees

June 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have made a trade with the Penticton Vees.

The Oil Kings have traded the 98th Overall Selection in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, in exchange for the 138th Overall Selection in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, as well as an eighth-round selection in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.

The CHL Import Draft takes place on Wednesday, July 2.







