Two Rockets Selected in 2025 NHL Draft

June 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets are proud to announce that two players were selected in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, held this weekend in Los Angeles, California.

Forward Hayden Paupanekis was selected in the third round, 69th overall, by the Montreal Canadiens, while defenseman Will Sharpe was chosen in the seventh round, 216th overall, by the Los Angeles Kings.

This marks the first time in franchise history that a Rockets player has been drafted by both the Canadiens and the Kings.

Paupanekis, a 6-foot-5 forward from Winnipeg, Manitoba, split the 2024-25 season between the Rockets and the Spokane Chiefs, posting 22 goals and 21 assists for 43 points in 71 games. Acquired midseason in the Andrew Cristall trade, Paupanekis brought size, scoring touch, and a two-way presence to Kelowna's forward group.

Sharpe, a 6-foot-1 defenseman from Delta, B.C., was acquired midseason from the Lethbridge Hurricanes and provided steady puck-moving ability and composure on the Rockets' blueline. Over 66 games between Lethbridge and Kelowna, Sharpe recorded 9 goals and 35 assists for 44 points, showcasing his offensive instincts and consistency in all situations.

The Kelowna Rockets congratulate Hayden, Will, and their families on this achievement and will continue to support them as they take the next step in their hockey journeys.

Both Will and Hayden will attend their respective team's development camps this week.







